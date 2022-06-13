Endo to commercialize Taiwanese pharma's osteoarthritis knee pain drug
Jun. 13, 2022 11:59 AM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) has inked a deal with Taiwan Liposome Company to commercialize in the U.S. its phase 3 injectable osteoarthritis knee pain candidate, TLC599.
- Terms call for Taiwan Lipsome to receive a $30M upfront payment and up to an additional $110M in milestone payments, as well as product royalties.
- Endo (ENDP) said that it expects to launch TLC599 in 2025.
- TLC599 is and extended and controlled release liposomal formulated dexamethasone. In a phase 2 trial, the candidate provided statistically significant improvement in pain and function scores compared to placebo at 12, 16 and 24 weeks.
