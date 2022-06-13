Cyberus Cyber Sentinel shares soar 32% amid broader market sell-off

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) shares shot up 32% in midday trading Monday amid a significant sell-off in the broader market.

Shares of the cybersecurity firm opened at $4.85, hitting a high of $7.18 in late morning trading. The stock recently changed hands at $5.99, up 32%, at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET.

Cerberus (CISO) shares have been highly volatile the last several sessions. As of midday Monday, the stock has fallen 33% since the previous Monday’s close.

The company uplisted its share to Nasdaq and held an initial public offering on Jan. 14, raising $10M.