Stephens analyst cuts price target on Carvana
Jun. 13, 2022 11:58 AM ETCVNABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stephens Analyst Daniel Imbro cut the price target on Carvana (CVNA) to $38 from $100.
- The analyst maintained an equal-weight rating on the automotive retail company, while Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gave it a Strong Sell rating.
- Meanwhile, 4 out of 8 Seeking Alpha authors gave the company a Hold rating, and 2 gave it a Sell rating.
- "CVNA is overpriced and has inferior profitability when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks," according to a report by Seeking Alpha.