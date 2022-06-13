Stephens analyst cuts price target on Carvana

Jun. 13, 2022 11:58 AM ETCVNABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Carvana Vehicle Transport loader. Carvana is an online only preowned and used car dealership.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Stephens Analyst Daniel Imbro cut the price target on Carvana (CVNA) to $38 from $100.
  • The analyst maintained an equal-weight rating on the automotive retail company, while Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gave it a Strong Sell rating.
  • Meanwhile, 4 out of 8 Seeking Alpha authors gave the company a Hold rating, and 2 gave it a Sell rating.
  • "CVNA is overpriced and has inferior profitability when compared to other consumer discretionary stocks," according to a report by Seeking Alpha.
