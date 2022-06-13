The U.S. dollar index is perking up to its strongest level since November 2002 in Monday morning trading, as markets price in a more intense tightening cycle to bring down inflationary pressures.

Specifically, the trade-weighted U.S. dollar index, is rising 0.82% to 105.01 against a basket of fiat currencies (primarily the euro, yen and pound) as of shortly before 12:00 p.m. ET, the highest in 19 years.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, another gauge of the dollar's strength that tracks its performance against a basket of ten global currencies, also gained 0.8% to the highest since April 2020 -- about the same time when a deflationary shock was triggered by the onset of COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.

The greenback's upswing comes as traders factor in a 75-basis point hike at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting this week, which would be the central bank's largest such move since 1994.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields (NASDAQ:TLT) (NYSEARCA:TBT), especially on the front-end of the curve, are grinding higher with no slowing in sight. The 10-year UST yield is jumping 19 basis points to 3.35%, and the 2-year is leaping 19 basis points to 3.23%. The 2s10s curve inverted briefly overnight as bond investors signal a weakening economy for the foreseeable future.

Earlier, NY Fed survey indicated that U.S. consumers are expecting purchasing power to keep falling.