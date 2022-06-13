U.S. dollar index jumps to highest since 2002 as rate hike fears deepen
The U.S. dollar index is perking up to its strongest level since November 2002 in Monday morning trading, as markets price in a more intense tightening cycle to bring down inflationary pressures.
Specifically, the trade-weighted U.S. dollar index, is rising 0.82% to 105.01 against a basket of fiat currencies (primarily the euro, yen and pound) as of shortly before 12:00 p.m. ET, the highest in 19 years.
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, another gauge of the dollar's strength that tracks its performance against a basket of ten global currencies, also gained 0.8% to the highest since April 2020 -- about the same time when a deflationary shock was triggered by the onset of COVID-19, Bloomberg reported.
The greenback's upswing comes as traders factor in a 75-basis point hike at the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting this week, which would be the central bank's largest such move since 1994.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields (NASDAQ:TLT) (NYSEARCA:TBT), especially on the front-end of the curve, are grinding higher with no slowing in sight. The 10-year UST yield is jumping 19 basis points to 3.35%, and the 2-year is leaping 19 basis points to 3.23%. The 2s10s curve inverted briefly overnight as bond investors signal a weakening economy for the foreseeable future.
Related ETFs: Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN -0.8%) and WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU +0.7%).
Earlier, NY Fed survey indicated that U.S. consumers are expecting purchasing power to keep falling.