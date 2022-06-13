Oil green on the day, oil stocks not so much
- Energy stocks (XLE) were the worst performing sector in the market through the midpoint of the trading day Monday, despite Brent (CO1:COM) and WTI (CL1:COM) trading green on the day.
- Natural gas (NG1:COM) was lower by ~2% on the day.
- Oil prices (USO) were supported by news over the weekend that Libyan production had fallen more than 90% from 2021 levels, while gas (UNG) saw support from extreme, hot weather across much of the US.
- However, having risen over 50% year to date, with the market down ~20% on the year, energy equities (XLE) took a beating Monday.
- The index of energy equities (XLE) was down over 6% during the morning session, with leaders like EOG (EOG) and Apache (APA) down ~9%.
- European names like BP (BP) and Shell (SHEL) faired better, down 2-3%.
- With earnings on the horizon, energy investors are focused on balancing what are sure to be record quarters, with the prospect of a recession reducing energy demand.