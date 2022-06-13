Karyopharm director sells ~$3.4M in company shares
Jun. 13, 2022 12:00 PM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) has disclosed a ~$3.4M share sale by director Deepika Pakianathan.
- Pakianathan sold 538,784 shares of the company's common stock at $6.00 - $6.64 price range.
- Karyopharm (KPTI) recently appeared on Truist's list of companies with less than 12 months of cash.
- The pharmaceutical company held cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments of $207M as of March 31, 2022, down from $235.6M as of Dec. 31, 2021.
- In its latest earning release, the drugmaker had said that cash, cash equivalents and investments, and the revenue it expects to generate from XPOVIO product sales, as well as revenue generated from its license agreements, will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into early 2024.
- KPTI shares are down 10% to $4.96 today and ~52% over the past year