Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) shares slid sharply on Monday as heavy indebtedness and slowing demand dynamics continue to arouse concern among analysts.

The online auto retailer has come under significant pressure as of late in light of its debt-driven purchase of ADESA from KAR Global (KAR). The $2.2B transaction prompted the company to enter into an agreement with Apollo Global Management (APO) to purchase $1.6B in bonds, while offering the remainder at an extremely high yield. Additionally, the company announced a significant headcount reduction to find some breathing room.

This indebtedness has been a sore spot for analysts, many of whom have scrambled to cut price targets amid the stock’s stark slide this year.

Stephens analyst Daniel Imbro is the latest to voice caution, wondering openly if the recent steps outlined for recovery will prove sufficient to restore a bullish trend for shares. Further, he noted that waning demand and increasing costs only add pressure to the uncertain economics of the business overall.

“Demand remains pressured as used vehicle prices have increased for three consecutive months, and we are lowering our unit outlook to reflect this,” Imbro wrote in a note on Monday. “The primary investor question we have recently received centers around liquidity; upon integrating ADESA and the financing transactions, we estimate that CVNA will remain cash positive through 2023, but will continue its cash burn.”

Given limited visibility into demand improvements and the heavy debt that remains a glaring issue, Imbro slashed his price target from $100 to $38. He nonetheless maintained a “Hold”-equivalent rating on the stock.

Carvana (CVNA -5.3%) shares dropped 5% on Monday, adding to an over 90% fall since the start of 2022. An intraday low of $19.80 represented an yearly low.

The stock has been given to violent swings in recent weeks, marking double digit declines in 10 separate trading sessions in the past month. It is also worth noting the stock is heavily shorted. As of the start of June, short interest stood at 44.7% of total float.

