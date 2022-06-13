Google offers allowing rival ads on YouTube, in EU concession - Reuters
Jun. 13, 2022 12:04 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is offering to let advertising rivals place ads on YouTube, Reuters reports - a concession that offers a path to settle an EU antitrust investigation without a fine.
- Google's restriction of rivals' access to user data has been central to the EU's probe - particularly the requirement that advertisers use Google's Ad Manager to display ads on YouTube, as well as requirements to use its Display & Video 360 and Google Ads products.
- The concessions aren't enough to secure a deal, but they indicate the two parties are on a path toward agreement, according to the report.
- Avoiding a fine would be material to Google, since such a levy could reach to 10% of its global turnover. Last year, Google generated a world-leading $147 billion in revenue from online ads, led by search, YouTube and Gmail.
- Like most stocks, Alphabet is down, though it's far from the worst performer in the tech stock market Monday: (GOOG) -2.9%, (GOOGL) -3.3%.