Twenty-four hedge fund favorites likely to see a break higher or lower

Technical research shop Thrasher Analytics is out with a list of stocks most important to hedge funds.

"Using the Thrasher Analytics Mean Reversion Indicator (TAMRI), I've sorted the stocks by their combined (Absolute & Relative) score, showing the 1st and 4th quartiles," Andrew Thrasher wrote in a note.

"These are not buy and sell recommendations," he said. "These lists show stocks that have potential to mean revert higher (when the TAMRI is low) or revert lower (TAMRI is high). I've also included the 1-year z-score of each stock."

"This can act as a great source of idea generation of stocks that hedge funds may be active buyers or sellers in the coming weeks."

Stocks with mean reversion in first quartile (higher):

  1. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), mean reversion score -80.82, 1-year z-score -1.696
  2. Netflix (NFLX), -70.82, -1.882
  3. Carvana (CVNA), -70.64, -1.796
  4. Atlassian (TEAM), -68.02, -1.784
  5. Microsoft (MSFT), -66.81, -1.920
  6. PayPal (PYPL), -65.09, -1.419
  7. Meta Platforms (META), -62.44, -1.717
  8. Mercadolibre (MELI), -59.55, -1.833
  9. Workday (WDAY), -59.11, -2.669
  10. Twilio (TWLO), -55.52, -1.619
  11. Amazon (AMZN), -54.02, -2.469
  12. Block (SQ), -48.67, -1.592

Stocks with mean reversion in the fourth quartile (lower):

  1. JD.com (JD), -6.46, -0.862
  2. GoDaddy (GDDY), -4.63, -0.982
  3. Uber (UBER), -0.97, -1.956
  4. Expedia (EXPE), -0.82, -2.497
  5. TransDigm (TDG), -0.17, -1.521
  6. Palo Alto Networks (PANW), 3.29, 0.001
  7. Builders Firstsource (BLDR), 5.2, -0.172
  8. Booking Holdings (BKNG), 8.47, -1.256
  9. UnitedHealth (UNH), 11.6, 0.658
  10. T-Mobile (TMUS), 14.57, 0.284
  11. Humana (HUM), 17.11, 0.506
  12. WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC), 28.86, 0.256

