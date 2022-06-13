Twenty-four hedge fund favorites likely to see a break higher or lower

Technical research shop Thrasher Analytics is out with a list of stocks most important to hedge funds.

"Using the Thrasher Analytics Mean Reversion Indicator (TAMRI), I've sorted the stocks by their combined (Absolute & Relative) score, showing the 1st and 4th quartiles," Andrew Thrasher wrote in a note.

"These are not buy and sell recommendations," he said. "These lists show stocks that have potential to mean revert higher (when the TAMRI is low) or revert lower (TAMRI is high). I've also included the 1-year z-score of each stock."

"This can act as a great source of idea generation of stocks that hedge funds may be active buyers or sellers in the coming weeks."

Stocks with mean reversion in first quartile (higher):

Shopify ( NYSE: SHOP Netflix (NFLX), -70.82, -1.882 Carvana (CVNA), -70.64, -1.796 Atlassian (TEAM), -68.02, -1.784 Microsoft (MSFT), -66.81, -1.920 PayPal (PYPL), -65.09, -1.419 Meta Platforms (META), -62.44, -1.717 Mercadolibre (MELI), -59.55, -1.833 Workday (WDAY), -59.11, -2.669 Twilio (TWLO), -55.52, -1.619 Amazon (AMZN), -54.02, -2.469 Block (SQ), -48.67, -1.592

Stocks with mean reversion in the fourth quartile (lower):

JD.com (JD), -6.46, -0.862 GoDaddy (GDDY), -4.63, -0.982 Uber (UBER), -0.97, -1.956 Expedia (EXPE), -0.82, -2.497 TransDigm (TDG), -0.17, -1.521 Palo Alto Networks (PANW), 3.29, 0.001 Builders Firstsource (BLDR), 5.2, -0.172 Booking Holdings (BKNG), 8.47, -1.256 UnitedHealth (UNH), 11.6, 0.658 T-Mobile (TMUS), 14.57, 0.284 Humana (HUM), 17.11, 0.506 WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ: WSC

