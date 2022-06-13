Twenty-four hedge fund favorites likely to see a break higher or lower
Technical research shop Thrasher Analytics is out with a list of stocks most important to hedge funds.
"Using the Thrasher Analytics Mean Reversion Indicator (TAMRI), I've sorted the stocks by their combined (Absolute & Relative) score, showing the 1st and 4th quartiles," Andrew Thrasher wrote in a note.
"These are not buy and sell recommendations," he said. "These lists show stocks that have potential to mean revert higher (when the TAMRI is low) or revert lower (TAMRI is high). I've also included the 1-year z-score of each stock."
"This can act as a great source of idea generation of stocks that hedge funds may be active buyers or sellers in the coming weeks."
Stocks with mean reversion in first quartile (higher):
- Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), mean reversion score -80.82, 1-year z-score -1.696
- Netflix (NFLX), -70.82, -1.882
- Carvana (CVNA), -70.64, -1.796
- Atlassian (TEAM), -68.02, -1.784
- Microsoft (MSFT), -66.81, -1.920
- PayPal (PYPL), -65.09, -1.419
- Meta Platforms (META), -62.44, -1.717
- Mercadolibre (MELI), -59.55, -1.833
- Workday (WDAY), -59.11, -2.669
- Twilio (TWLO), -55.52, -1.619
- Amazon (AMZN), -54.02, -2.469
- Block (SQ), -48.67, -1.592
Stocks with mean reversion in the fourth quartile (lower):
- JD.com (JD), -6.46, -0.862
- GoDaddy (GDDY), -4.63, -0.982
- Uber (UBER), -0.97, -1.956
- Expedia (EXPE), -0.82, -2.497
- TransDigm (TDG), -0.17, -1.521
- Palo Alto Networks (PANW), 3.29, 0.001
- Builders Firstsource (BLDR), 5.2, -0.172
- Booking Holdings (BKNG), 8.47, -1.256
- UnitedHealth (UNH), 11.6, 0.658
- T-Mobile (TMUS), 14.57, 0.284
- Humana (HUM), 17.11, 0.506
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC), 28.86, 0.256
