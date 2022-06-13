Cheesecake Factory stock falls to near 3-week low; Piper Sandler cuts PT

Cheesecake Factory sign

ElsvanderGun/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock fell as much as 7.8% to its lowest in nearly 3 weeks on Monday.
  • Piper Sandler cut its price target on CAKE to $38 from $44 (25% potential upside to its last close) on lack of fundamental upside and market-driven risk.
  • "We remain steadfast in crediting the enterprise today as a best-in-class operator; applying a market multiple to its core, incremental credit for North Italia growth and yet still not finding material upside despite total return profile," said analyst Nicole Regan.
  • The brokerage maintained its Neutral rating, which is in-line with SA Quant's Hold rating on CAKE.
  • Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts on average rate CAKE Buy (6 very bullish, 1 bullish, 8 hold).
  • CAKE stock declined 27% YTD and ~50% in the last 1 year.
