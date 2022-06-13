Spotify to acquire London-based AI voice platform company, Sonantic
Jun. 13, 2022 12:21 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) announced its intention to acquire London-based Sonantic, a dynamic AI voice platform that creates compelling, nuanced, and stunningly realistic voices from text, for expanding its reach in audio technology and opening other potential business opportunities elsewhere, too.
- The acquired company was founded to build AI-based realistic voice services for gaming and entertainment environment.
- While the financial terms remain undisclosed, Sonantic had recently raised less than $3M in funding from an interesting group of investors.
- Spotify notes in a blog post that it sees "several potential opportunities for text-to-speech capabilities across our platform," and from the looks of it the most immediate applications for using the tech indeed will be on Spotify itself, especially as it expands its reach further into new environments where consumers cannot immerse themselves in on-screen interactions - such as in vehicles, by way of services like Car Thing, launched earlier this year.
- The company believes that this voice technology could enable it to give context to users about upcoming recommendations when they aren’t looking at their screens.
- Investors are keen to look at how Spotify will diversify its own business with more enterprise-facing, B2B products, an area where Spotify has not done much to date but remains a big area for how it might grow and mature.