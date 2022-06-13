Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), a company focused on RNA-targeted therapeutics, announced on Monday that the FDA awarded the orphan drug designation and rare pediatric disease designation for ION582 in the treatment of a neurodevelopmental disorder, Angelman syndrome.

With its orphan drug designation, the FDA aims to offer financial incentives to drug developers targeting rare diseases and conditions.

Angelman syndrome is caused by the loss of function in the maternally inherited Ubiquitin Protein Ligase E3A (UBE3A) gene, which ION582 is designed to target. It affects an estimated one in 12,000 to 20,000 people affected globally.

In addition to tax credits for clinical trial costs and waiver of the user fee for marketing applications, the developers of orphan drugs can claim seven years of marketing exclusivity upon regulatory approval of the treatment.

If a drug with a rare pediatric disease designation wins FDA approval, the sponsor of its marketing application is entitled to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the regulator.

The PRV can be redeemed to receive a priority review for any subsequent marketing application, or it can be sold.

ION582 is currently undergoing a Phase 1/2, open-label clinical study, which is expected to enroll up to nearly 44 patients with Angelman syndrome.

Read: In March, Seeking Alpha contributor Out of Ignorance argued that Ionis (IONS) painted a “mixed picture” with its 2022 guidance.