APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) said Monday it found only water at an exploration well in northwest Block 53 offshore Suriname, marking its third failed attempt to unlock a commercial discovery in the area.

APA (APA) said the Noble Gerry de Souza drillship will mobilize to the next exploration prospect, in the southwestern corner of Block 53, where the company holds a 45% working interest.

Block 53 is located northeast of Block 58, where the company has teamed with TotalEnergies in a string of shallow water discoveries that may result in Suriname's first offshore commercial development.

APA (APA) shares -6.3% in Monday's trading, off worst lows of the day, as energy stocks are the day's worst performing sector so far.