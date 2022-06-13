Future FinTech's asset management arm can now manage virtual assets
Jun. 13, 2022 12:33 PM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Nice Talent Asset Management, a 90% owned Hong Kong-based subsidiary of Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT), has become eligible to manage virtual assets if the asset class consists of less than 10% of its portfolios' gross asset value.
- The asset manager must comply with the regulatory requirements issued by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong ("SFC") in order to engage in the management of virtual assets.
- NTAM's business partners include major international banks and its clients are comprised of high net worth clients. It "believes that virtual assets can be an important holding in risk-weighted investment portfolios as it has matured as an asset class and represents an evolution in investment strategy," the company said Monday.
- Moreover, "we believe that this strategic asset will further bolster NTAM's ability to offer investment opportunities and best-in-class asset management and investment consulting services for institutional investors and high net worth investors in Hong Kong," said Future FinTech CEO Shanchun Huang.
- In the beginning of May, Future FinTech inked a power supply deal for crypto mining farm.