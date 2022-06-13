AeroClean stock jumps 28%, up 575% since FDA approval for air purification tech

AeroClean Technologies (AERC) stock continued its post-FDA approval rally on Monday, with shares shooting up 28% in midday trading.

Shares of the air purification systems developer opened at $11.70, dipping to a low of $11.44 in early trading before jumping to a high of $18.15 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $16, up 28%, at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

AeroClean (AERC) shares have been on a roll since the company announced on June 6 that it had received FDA clearance for its Purgo air sanitization technology, which it says can eliminate 99.99% of airborne microbes, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

As of midday Monday, AeroClean (AERC) shares have rocketed 575% since market close on June 3, the last session before it announced the FDA approval.

AeroClean (AERC) held an initial public offering on Nov. 24 , raising $25M. The shares rocketed to close nearly 700% higher following their market debut.