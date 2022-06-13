Cullen/Frost Bankers' (CFR) Frost Bank is expanding its $100 overdraft grace feature to all Frost Personal Account and Frost Plus Account customers, regardless of their direct deposit status. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) also committed to end non-sufficient funds ("NSF") fees by the end of 2022.

The two banks follow a slew of others that have significantly reduced or ended overdraft fees and NSF fees in the past year. The overhaul of the fee structures come as traditional banks compete with fintech apps to hold onto customers and deposits.

"Expanding the feature means checking account customers who participate in the bank's standard courtesy overdraft program will not be charged a fee if they overdraw their checking accounts $100 or less," the bank said in a statement. It's also eliminating fees on NSF and returned items for all consumer customers, a change that applies to checking, savings, money market and health savings accounts.

"Combined, the expansion of these features means Frost expects to forgo as much as $3.5M per year," said Jimmy Stead, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.

In addition to ending NSF fees, Citizens Financial (CFG) will allow customers access to their paychecks several days in advance through Citizen Paid Early. it's also eliminating Savings Overdraft Protection fees by the end of Q2 2022.

While such moves reduce the revenue that banks get from such fees, it also reduces expenses. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Chief Financial Office Alastair Borthwick, said Monday at an industry conference that the bank's customer service line experienced reduced traffic when BofA reduced its overdraft fees and ended non-sufficient fund fees.

Last week, New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) said it's eliminating NSF, uncollected, and unavailable funds fees on all its consumer business checking products as of Aug. 1, and it will be offering Early Pay to give customers access to direct deposit paychecks up to two days sooner.