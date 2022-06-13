Redbox surges 23% in apparent short squeeze, outstripping acquisition price

Jun. 13, 2022

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) has found a new leg higher Monday, jumping 22.7% in an apparent short squeeze - and departing from the implied fundamentals of a deal it has to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE).

Trading volume in Redbox Monday crossed 40 million shares at midday, already well past double typical full-day volume.

The gain comes as social chatter surges around the video-rental company. Comments on the popular Reddit WallStreetBets investing forum surged 400% in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a squeeze was nigh. Short interest in Redbox (RDBX) reached 37.58% of the float as of the end of May, according to Morningstar.

And the fundamentals of Redbox's deal to be acquired by CSSE have blown up a bit. Pursuant to the all-stock deal, Redbox stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.087 of a share of CSSE class A common stock per Redbox share.

But CSSE is down 2.2% Monday to $8.57; its share price implies acquiring Redbox for about 75 cents a share, while Redbox stock (RDBX) rose to $16.75 Monday. (Put another way, the May deal implied an acquisition price of $375 million, including assuming $325 million in Redbox debt, while Redbox's market value surged Monday to over $739 million.)

