State Street expects revenue growth of 4-5% in medium term

  • State Street (NYSE:STT) expects revenue growth of 4% to 5% as part of its medium-term financial targets, having reported $3.08B in Q1 revenue.
  • The financial services and bank holding company expects EPS to grow by 10% to 15% in the medium term, with the Q1 EPS coming in at $1.59.
  • Consensus Q2 revenue estimates stand at $3.06B, while EPS estimates are $1.87.
  • STT was expecting Q2 fee revenue down about 2% on a sequential basis after Q1 results came in better than expected as rising interest rates helped boost net interest income.
  • Q1 net interest income of $509M climbed from $484M in Q4 2021 and $467M in Q1 2021. Fee revenue was $2.57B in Q1, up from $2.51B in Q4 2021 and $2.48B in Q1 a year ago.
