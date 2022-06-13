Cepton stock tumbles 18% to hit 52-week low

Cepton (CPTN) stock tumbled 18% to hit a 52-week low in midday action Monday.

Shares of the lidar technology developer opened at $1.40, sliding to a 52-week low of $1.11 in late morning trading. The stock recently changed hands at $1.20, down 18%, at approximately 12:50 p.m. ET.

The stock has declined 51% over the past 30 days, as of midday Monday.

Cepton shares began trading on Feb. 11 after the company merged with Growth Capital. The stock took off on Feb. 17 to reach a 52-week high of $80.16, which coincided with management ringing the opening bell for the Nasdaq market.

