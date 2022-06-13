Comerica Bank (NYSE:CMA) stock is edges down 0.3%, much less than the overall banking sector, in Monday trading after the bank unveiled changes to its Retail Banking division that will include consolidating 22 of its existing 432 U.S. locations as it focuses its bankers' roles and incorporates enhancements to technology and processes.

"In addition to our transformation efforts, we are also constantly reviewing our network to ensure we strategically have banking centers located in the communities we serve based on customer needs, population, and traffic patterns," said Cassandra McKinney, Comerica (CMA) executive director of the Retail Bank. "Where demand is not as strong, we consolidate locations. We can then reallocate those resources to capture and serve our markets more effectively or expand into new areas."

The consolidation will close three locations in California, 11 in Michigan, and eight in Texas, with the change expected to take effect in September 2022. Customers affected by the consolidation can choose to bank with other local banking centers, or through Web banking, mobile banking, Banker Connect Interactive Teller Machines, or ATM.

The bank's transformation efforts include focusing Retail Banking roles, such as locating small business bankers in strategic locations; improving colleagues' expertise information, products, and services; using technology to streamline customer interactions and minimize friction, and redesigning its banking center model.

Last month, Baird analyst David George upgraded Comerica (CMA) to outperform as the recent bank stock selloff provided an opportunity for investors.