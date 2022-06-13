Generac loses 6% on Baird lowering PT by 4%
Jun. 13, 2022
- Generac (NYSE:GNRC -6.8%) drops about 6% on Monday as Baird lowered target on the companyby 4%. This opposes the Sell Side Rating of 4.57 and Strong Buy with (14 Strong Buy, 5 Buy, 2 Hold).
- It contrasts with SA Authors' average rating of Buy and Quant Rating of Hold, and Valuation grading of -D.
- During the last one year stock has drooped 30% vs. peer performance as given below.
- Last month, company Q1 earnings showed a surge in price with guidance raised.
- SA Analyst writes, 'It is a fundamentally sound company with a good margin of safety at current prices. Buy now.'