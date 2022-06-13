JetBlue readies integration plan for proposed Spirit acquisition - Bloomberg

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is more serious about acquiring Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) than the latter may have supposed.

According to Bloomberg, JetBlue (JBLU -8.8%) has been preparing plans to fold Spirit Airlines (SAVE -4.7%) into its existing operations for months. JetBlue Robin Hayes emphasized the complicated nature of such a transaction, noting the sizable workload necessary to make an offer, nevermind multiple offers.

Details of the integration plan were not discussed in the report.

The suggestion that such an integration plan has been in the works for months contradicts the suspicion of Spirit CEO Ted Christie, who had supposed the offers from JetBlue were merely “cynical” attempts to undermine a proposed tie-up with Frontier Air Group (ULCC -5.9%).

Nonetheless, Christie and Spirit’s management team have been firm in their belief that only the Frontier deal will be able to cross the finish line of regulatory approval. As such, they have urged shareholders to accept the Frontier offer despite increasingly generous overtures from JetBlue.

Shares of all airlines involved in the deal triangle tumbled on Monday, although JetBlue marked the deepest decline to touch a 52-week low at the day’s nadir.

Read more on the recent postponement of a shareholder vote.