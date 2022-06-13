DiDi Global starts trading on OTC market after NYSE delisting
Jun. 13, 2022 1:09 PM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDIY)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDIY) stock started trading on an over-the-counter (OTC) market from Monday, weeks after its shareholders voted to support the ride hailing giant's delisting from the New York Stock Exchange.
- "(DiDi) will change its trading symbol to DIDIY effective June 13, 2022, due to the listing of the company on an OTC market," equity derivatives clearing house OCC said in a memo on Friday, adding that the company's option symbol will also change from "DIDI" to "DIDIY".
- The delisting caps a a tumultuous 11-month period for the company, whose stock had a hot market debut on the NYSE in late June last year but has since then been a straight downhill plunge, turning into a cautionary tale for Chinese tech stocks.
- On Friday, the stock had closed at $2.29 on the NYSE, nearly 84% below its IPO price of $14.