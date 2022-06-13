The SPAC poised to take Donald Trump's media company public saw substantial losses in Monday's midday trading. Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) posted a double-digit percentage decline amid regulatory concerns.

Meanwhile, the New York Times (NYT) also retreated in intraday action, falling in the wake of its Investor Day presentation.

Looking to the upside, a handful of stocks saw gains in Monday's otherwise weak session. New Oriental Education (EDU) rose on an analyst's upgrade, while Bluebird bio (BLUE) saw gains after a positive regulatory development.

Decliners

Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the SPAC set to take Donald Trump's social media company Truth Social public, dropped in intraday action after revealing an expanded regulatory probe. The stock fell 14% on the news.

DWAC reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has expanded its previously disclosed investigation. As part of this, the SEC issued a new subpoena seeking information about its combination with Trump Media & Technology.

Shares of the New York Times Co. (NYT) also lost ground in midday trading, falling following its Investor Day presentation. Shares dropped 12% despite its CEO bragging that the newspaper publisher is "flourishing" and that its business has "reached an inflection."

Gainers

An upbeat analyst comment sparked buying in shares of New Oriental Education (EDU). Shares climbed 5% after JPMorgan upgraded the stock to Overweight from Neutral.

JPMorgan admitted that the China-based company could face lingering regulatory uncertainties, but could have significant upside, given its current valuation.

Bluebird bio (BLUE) represented another standout gainer in midday trading, jumping 35% on a positive regulatory development. A panel advising the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave its backing to two gene therapies developed by the firm.

