BioMarin to seek labeling expansion for achondroplasia therapy after positive data
Jun. 13, 2022 1:11 PM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Announcing data from a Phase 2 trial, the commercial-stage biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announced Monday it would seek labeling expansion for the use of achondroplasia therapy Voxzogo in younger children.
- Voxzogo is currently indicated in the U.S. for pediatric patients with achondroplasia who are 5 years of age and older.
- The 52-week trial involving 75 children aged zero to less than five years indicated improvement in height Z-score for those who received Voxzogo (n=43), compared to placebo (n=32), according to the company.
- The improvement was consistent with previous findings for the injection in children over five years of age after one year of treatment.
- BioMarin (BMRN) plans to meet regulators in H2 2022, seeking label expansion for Voxzogo in the younger population of patients.
- In May, the company raised its full-year guidance for Voxzogo net product revenue to $100M – $125M.