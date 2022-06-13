BioMarin to seek labeling expansion for achondroplasia therapy after positive data

  • Announcing data from a Phase 2 trial, the commercial-stage biotech BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) announced Monday it would seek labeling expansion for the use of achondroplasia therapy Voxzogo in younger children.
  • Voxzogo is currently indicated in the U.S. for pediatric patients with achondroplasia who are 5 years of age and older.
  • The 52-week trial involving 75 children aged zero to less than five years indicated improvement in height Z-score for those who received Voxzogo (n=43), compared to placebo (n=32), according to the company.
  • The improvement was consistent with previous findings for the injection in children over five years of age after one year of treatment.
  • BioMarin (BMRN) plans to meet regulators in H2 2022, seeking label expansion for Voxzogo in the younger population of patients.
  • In May, the company raised its full-year guidance for Voxzogo net product revenue to $100M – $125M.
