Bombardier plunges after stock split, Montreal workers strike

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) -16.7% in Toronto trading on Monday, after the company completed a 25-1 stock split.

Also, workers on the company's Challenger business jet family walked off the job for a day, with the union representing 1,800 Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) workers said they would return to the job on Tuesday, when talks resume between the two sides.

The Challenger business jet group accounted for slightly more than a third of the company's plane deliveries in 2021.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said 76% percent of workers rejected Bombardier's (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) five-year contract offer, arguing the company's offer of wage increases up to 2.5% would not keep up with rising living costs.

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen nevertheless maintains a positive view on the stock, which he says is supported by strong end market conditions in the business jet segment, according to Bloomberg.

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) (OTCQX:BDRBF) recently unveiled a new long-range business jet - the Global 8000 - which it said is the world's fastest and longest-range purpose-built business jet.

