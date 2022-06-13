BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on Monday has expanded the opportunity for its equity index clients to participate in proxy voting decisions in response to growing client interest.

Moreover, the asset manager is extending its Voting Choice program, which was launched in October 2021 to provide clients with more choice in how their votes are cast at shareholder meetings, to 47% of the $4.9T equity index assets consisting of institutional pooled funds in the U.K., Canada and Ireland. That's up from ~40% at the time of launch.

"While BlackRock’s Voting Choice program is an industry first, we see it as just a beginning," said Salim Ramji, global head of iShares and Index Investments at BlackRock. "Our ambition is to make voting choice convenient and efficient for all investors, and we are working with policymakers and industry participants around the world to extend voting choice for our clients”.

In the five months since BlackRock introduced the program, clients representing $120B of assets have opted to vote their own preferences, bringing total assets covered by the Voting Choice program to $530B, BlackRock said.

In October 2021, BlackRock said it will allow institutional investors to vote on shareholder proposals.