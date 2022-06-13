WSJ launches independent shopping-review site in answer to NYT

The Wall Street Journal (NASDAQ:NWS) (NASDAQ:NWSA) has launched an independent shopping-recommendation site - its response to The New York Times (NYT) making review site The Wirecutter a key part of its digital strategy.

WSJ parent Dow Jones has rolled out a site called Buy Side, which like NYT's Wirecutter independently recommends products and services with the aim of drawing an affiliate commission from shopping links, produced by a designated team independent from the WSJ newsroom.

The site "offers our customers, readers and users trusted analysis and information to help with their purchasing decisions,” said Dow Jones CEO and WSJ publisher Almar Latour.

Buy Side will offer reviews and product discussion through regular features such as "Pro Picks" and single-product-focused "One Great Thing."

Notably, though, while NYT last year moved The Wirecutter behind a subscription paywall, WSJ's Buy Side will remain outside its paywall and available for free for now.

In its Investor Day presentation earlier Monday, The New York Times (NYT) noted it nearly tripled Wirecutter's weekly active users between early 2019 and early 2022, and it has grown annual Wirecutter affiliate revenue over fivefold since the $30 million 2016 acquisition of the site.