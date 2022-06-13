Ansys falls as price target lowered to $320 at Credit Suisse

Jun. 13, 2022 1:24 PM ETANSSBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh lowered the firm's price target on Ansys (ANSS -3.9%) to $320 from $339 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst expects new product development spending/ R&D budgets to remain resilient.
  • Also expects to see more of a slowdown in consumer versus industrial spending as he does not see excess capacity or overinvestment in industrial verticals.
  • Ansys's rating is line with SA Quant Rating rating of Hold, Wall St. Analysts' Rating too stands with a Hold (3 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 3 Bearish).
  • Since the start of 2022, Ansys shares were down around 41%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 31%.
  • Shares are currently down ~3.9% to $232.36 today, close to the low-end of its 2 years trading range.
