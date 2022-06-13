Morgan Stanley's James Gorman sees 50% chance of U.S. recession
Jun. 13, 2022 1:35 PM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
- The U.S. economy has a 50/50 chance of falling into recession, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) CEO James Gorman said at a conference that his bank is sponsoring.
- No on "can accurately predict where inflation will be a year from now," he said. However, if a U.S. recession does develop, it's not likely to be "deep or long," he said.
- The three major stock averages are slumping in Monday trading as traders increase the likelihood that the Fed will increase its rate hikes as inflation continues to rise. The more the central bank raises rates, the higher the risk of recession. The Nasdaq is falling 3.9%, the S&P 500 -3.2%, and the Dow -2.4%. The 10-year Treasury yield climbs 18 basis points to 3.34%.
- He also said that Morgan Stanley (MS) is unlikely to execute any large transactions for the next few years. This comes after the company has acquired Eaton Vance and E*Trade in the past two years.