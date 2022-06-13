Crispr falls 12% most since 2020 as rival wins FDA backing for beta thalassemia drug
Jun. 13, 2022
- Swiss gene-editing firm, Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) lost over 12% on Monday, its worst intraday decline since Oct. 2020, after a panel advising the FDA unanimously endorsed a gene therapy candidate developed by bluebird bio (BLUE) for β-thalassemia.
- While the FDA advisory committees issue non-binding recommendations, the regulator usually follows them in a final decision.
- On Saturday, Crispr (CRSP) and its U.S. partner Vertex Pharma (VRTX) shared data for exa-cel, a CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing therapy the companies are developing for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) and severe sickle cell disease (SCD).
- Results indicated that 42 TDT patients out of 44 who received the experimental therapy were transfusion free with follow-ups ranging from 1.2 to 37.2 months.
- The companies expect to submit regulatory filings for CTX001 in TDT and SCD in late 2022.