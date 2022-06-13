PacWest Bancorp falls as price target lowered to $38 from $45 at Truist

Jun. 13, 2022 1:51 PM ETPACWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Truist analyst Brandon King lowered the firm's price target on PacWest Bancorp (PACW -3.5%) to $38 from $45 but keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
  • The analyst is adjusting his model to reflect the company's completed $500M perpetual preferred stock offering, though he also believes that more capital breathing room allows for greater flexibility in its balance sheet growth.
  • PacWest Bancorp's rating is line with SA Quant Rating rating of Sell, but is in contrast to Wall St. Analysts' Rating of Strong Buy (6 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish).
  • Since the start of 2022, PacWest Bancorp shares were down around 40%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 34%.
  • Shares are currently down ~3.43% to $27.88 today.
