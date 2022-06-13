Truist Wealth expands into Chicago market, the U.S.'s third-largest market

Jun. 13, 2022 2:06 PM ETTruist Financial Corporation (TFC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Truist Bank, prominent sign, and building, Lexington, NC

J. Michael Jones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) said its wealth management division is entering the Chicago market, the third-largest U.S. market, with a 10-person team. With the expansion, Truist Wealth now serves nine of the 10 largest metropolitan markets in the U.S., the company said.
  • The Truist Financial (TFC) division provides financial planning, investment management, banking, risk management, and other solutions to affluent, high and ultra-high net worth individuals, families and business owners.
  • The wealth unit's expansion into Chicago complements Truist Securities the corporate and investment banking arm of Truist (TFC).
  • Truist Financial (TFC) stock is rising 2.3% one of the few banks in the green in Monday afternoon trading.
  • In April, Truist Financial (TFC) CFO Daryl Bible said the bank sees "possible upside" for Q2 adjusted preprovision net revenue.
