BioMarin initiated at neutral at Wedbush amid setback for hemophilia A candidate
Jun. 13, 2022 2:26 PM ETBioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Wedbush Securities has initiated BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) with a neutral rating saying that the launch of Voxsogo (vosoritide) for achondroplasia and potential approval of Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec) for hemophilia are key to the biotech's growth.
- The firm has a $70 price target (~7% decline based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Andreas Argyrides said that BioMarin's (BMRN) recently delay of a Biologics License Application for Roctavian to September from June due to a request for additional information analyses is indicative of a more cautious U.S. FDA.
- He noted that although key opinion leaders believe Roctavian will win approval, there will be limited uptake by doctors at the beginning due to logisitcal issues with shipping, payers, and the number of follow-up visits.
- Argyrides added that Voxsogo is facing reimbursement challenges given that a physician survey the firm conducted found that although all had heard of the treatment, only half were prescribing it because of patient reimbursement concerns.
- There has been recent speculation that BioMarin (BMRN) could be a takeover target.