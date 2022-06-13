The Biden administration is quietly encouraging agricultural and shipping companies to buy and carry more Russian fertilizer in a bid to ease soaring food costs, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The effort is said to be part of complex negotiations involving the United Nations to boost deliveries of fertilizer, grain and other farm products from the Black Sea area that have been disrupted by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Potentially relevant tickers include (NYSE:MOS), (NYSE:NTR), (NYSE:CF).

The European Union and U.S. have built exemptions into their restrictions on doing business with Russia to allow trade in fertilizer, but many shippers, banks and insurers are staying away from the trade, afraid they could inadvertently run afoul of the rules; U.S. officials, surprised by the extent of the caution, are in the paradoxical position of looking for ways to boost the trade, according to Bloomberg.

The U.S. reportedly sent a representative to UN-led talks in Moscow earlier this month on the supply issues, and Russia wants the U.S. to provide assurances to buyers and shippers of its fertilizer and grain that they are not subject to sanctions, suggesting it is a condition of any steps to unblock shipments of Ukrainian farm products.

