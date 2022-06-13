Choice Hotels draws praise for Radisson Americas deal

Jun. 13, 2022 2:41 PM ETCHHBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Jefferies called the acquisition by Choice Hotels International (CHH +0.1%) of Radisson Americas a strategic positive for the company.

Analyst David Katz noted that deal was executed at a positive multiple of 9X to 11X to the 2022 EBITDA estimate, which was the principal drive of the firm's bullish sentiment on the M&A move.

"In our view, the portfolio should bring new customers and synergies to CHH's Cambria brand, provide a platform for international growth, increase portfolio RevPAR intensity and strengthen CHH's loyalty program, all of which are key value proposition drivers."

Radisson Americas is forecast to generate more than $160M in fee revenues for CHH in 2022, as well as $45M in owned revenues from a portfolio of three hotels worth in excess of $100M on an enterprise value of $679M.

Dig into more of details of the Radisson Americas deal.

