Dino might: 'Jurassic World: Dominion' snatches box office from 'Top Gun'

Jun. 13, 2022 2:44 PM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA), PARA, PARAAAMC, CNNWF, CNK, MCS, RDI, CPXGF, NCMI, DIS, IMAX, CNWGYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

As expected, Jurassic World: Dominion (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stomped and clawed its way to the box-office lead over the weekend, outpacing the high end of expectations with an opening of $143.4 million.

That estimate fell just shy of the $148 million opening of the film's immediate predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. (The new film wraps up the second trilogy of a six-film franchise that dates to Jurassic Park in 1993.)

It was enough to displace the two-week champion Top Gun: Maverick (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA). Jurassic World: Dominion opened in the third-highest total theaters ever, 4,676, while Top Gun: Maverick had opened on a record number of screens two weeks ago.

That's no ding on Paramount's fast-flying sequel, which is holding business in very strong fashion. Top Gun: Maverick made $50 million to land in second place - a truly impressive figure considering not only that it was the film's third weekend in theaters, but also that theaters had to make room for the giant dinosaur rollout - and that Top Gun had to yield some premium-format screens to the new movie. But it's reflecting another trait of Tom Cruise movies, which typically hold later-weekend business better than most.

Top Gun: Maverick (PARA) (PARAA) has now hit $393.3 million in cumulative domestic grosses, and an aircraft-appropriate $747 million worldwide (again, without opening in Russia or China).

Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Dominion has added another $245.8 million internationally after an early bow overseas; its worldwide total after the weekend domestic opening has hit $389.1 million.

Jurassic World: Dominion (CMCSA) has been critically savaged with the worst reviews of the franchise, but exiting audiences seem satisfied, giving it an A- CinemaScore grade. Top Gun: Maverick (PARA) (PARAA), by contrast, is impressing critics and audiences alike.

As expected with two heavyweights squaring off, other films grabbed for scraps. The third-best weekend performer was Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (DIS) with $4.9 million, while The Bob's Burgers Movie (DIS) drew $2.3 million. Hanging in fifth place was animated Universal (CMCSA) comedy The Bad Guys, with $2.2 million.

Speaking of premium screens, IMAX (IMAX) zoomed to a $25 million opening showing the dinosaur movie. That included $12.3 million in North America and $6.3 million in China, just over 12% of the film's box office there (and its biggest Hollywood opening in China in more than a year despite some new COVID restrictions).

Comcast (CMCSA) is escaping the worst of the market's declines today, down just 2.4%, while Paramount is taking it worse: (PARA) -7.6%; (PARAA) -7.3%.

Exhibitor stocks that would ordinarily be rolling after an impressive box-office weekend are also instead caught up in today's sell-off: AMC Entertainment (AMC -7.4%); Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF -10.0%); Cinemark (CNK -4.2%); (IMAX -6.2%); Marcus (MCS -1.7%); Reading International (RDI -2.2%); Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF -5.2%); National CineMedia (NCMI -8.3%).

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.