Vivint Smart Home stock on track for seventh straight day of losses; JPMorgan cuts PT

Shares of Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) have fallen 10.3% to $3.92 in Monday afternoon trading amidst a broader markets selloff, and if the losses hold, the stock is on track to extend its losing streak to seven consecutive days.

Aside from negative sentiment due to the broader selloff, VVNT stock was also weighed down due to JPMorgan lowering its price target on it to $10 from $11 to reflect the sale of the company's Canadian business to telecom giant Telus (TU).

VVNT last week in a U.S. SEC filing said that it had completed the sale of its Canadian business to Telus for about $105M.

"(VVNT) monetizes subs and pulls forward cash for a region that has been non-core for past two years," JPMorgan analyst Paul Chung said, maintaining the rating on Vivint at overweight.

Chung's revised PT of $10 for VVNT is based on 6.25x JPMorgan's estimate for calendar year 2023 PF EBITDA.

"The assigned multiple is in line with peers despite relative strength in top-line owing to high leverage levels," Chung said.

Up to Friday's close, VVNT stock -55.3% YTD.