MicroStrategy's (NASDAQ:MSTR) bitcoin (BTC-USD) stash is taking a $1B hit as the world's largest digital token by market cap plunges to its lowest since December 2020.

Earlier on Monday, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dipped to as low as $22.6K before easing a bit to $23.5K as of shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET. That compares with around $30K just five sessions prior and an all-time record high of $67.5K in November 2021. As of May 19, MicroStrategy's (MSTR) average bitcoin price stood at $30.7K.

In turn, MicroStrategy's (MSTR) bitcoin (BTC-USD) holdings are experiencing unrealized losses of over $1B, according to CoinDesk.

Since it began acquiring bitcoins (BTC-USD) in August 2020, MicroStrategy (MSTR) has accumulated a position size of 129,918 bitcoins via sales of junk bonds and convertible notes, CoinDesk noted. Amid bitcoin's slump, the company's holdings are now valued at less than $3B.

Meanwhile, it appears that MicroStrategy (MSTR) is taking measures to ease the pain of potentially further price depreciation in bitcoin (BTC-USD). The company "just transferred 2089 #Bitcoin ($48 million) to a new wallet for the first time ever, likely planning to dump their bags," CryptoWhale wrote in a Twitter post. "They're now moments away from facing the largest liquidation in history." The move comes despite MSTR CFO Andrew Kang in May saying its approach to buying and HODLing bitcoin won't change.

Unsurprisingly, shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR -25.2%), one of the largest publicly-traded bitcoin (BTC-USD) HODLers, are tanking to the lowest since October 2020. In April, SA's Quant Rating in April warned investors that MSTR is at high risk of performing badly given negative EPS revisions.

In the beginning of April, MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor says he's more bullish than ever on bitcoin.