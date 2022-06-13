SpaceX (SPACE) moved a step closer to launching its Starship prototype rockets to space from its facility in Boca Chica, Texas with the conclusion of an assessment by the Federal Aviation Administration of the environmental impact.

The FAA determined that SpaceX's (SPACE) plans for the launch site in South Texas will have some environmental impact on the surrounding land and area, but do not rise to the level to require a full environmental impact statement.

The company will need to make more than 75 changes to Starbase facility proposal to stay clear of any additional review and be granted a launch license.

SpaceX (SPACE) has already conducted various high-altitude test flights with Starship prototypes from the site, but is now on track to take the reusable Starship rocket to space.

Separately, NASA wants SpaceX to ensure that a backup plan to launch the Starship rocket from Florida would not put at risk nearby launch infrastructure critical to the International Space Station.

Rocket plans: SpaceX (SPACE) plans to use Starship to launch Starlink internet satellite. The company also won a $2.9B NASA contract to develop the Starship into a human-rated lander for the Artemis moon missions. There is also long-term plan to use the Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket to create a reusable transportation system capable of going to Mars and back through orbit refueling and leveraging Mars’ natural H2O and CO2 resources to refuel on the surface of the planet.