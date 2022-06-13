Hong Kong brokerage Zhong Yang stock jumps 20%, now trading 474% above IPO price

Shares of Hong Kong-based online brokerage Zhong Yang (TOP) shot up 20% in afternoon trading Monday despite a substantial sell-off in the broader market, with shares now trading 474% above their initial offering price.

Zhong Yang shares opened at $26.74, dipping early to a low of $23.01 before hitting a high of $29.78 in early afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $28.70, up 20%, at 2:35 p.m. ET.

The company went public on June 1, offering 5M ordinary shares for $5 apiece to raise $25M. The stock soared nearly 300% during its market debut.

The offering was at the lower end of its previously stated range. In a filing dated May 10, Zhong Yang said it was looking to price shares at between $5 and $6 apiece.