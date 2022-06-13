Tanzania's government said on Saturday it signed a liquefied natural gas framework agreement with Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) that will expedite the start of construction of a $30B export terminal.

The deal anticipates a final investment decision by 2025, and a start of operations by 2029-30 at an LNG plant to be built in Tanzania's southern coastal town of Lindi.

"We have never reached this stage of natural gas development in the history of our country," Energy Minister January Makamba reportedly said during the signing ceremony. "This project will significantly change our economy."

Shell (SHEL) operates Block 1 and Block 4 offshore Tanzania, which contain an estimated 16T cf of recoverable gas, and Equinor (EQNR) operates Tanzania's Block 2, which contains an estimated 20T cf of gas.

