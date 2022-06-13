An autologous CAR T cell therapy developed by clinical-stage biotech Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in collaboration with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center worked effectively with a favorable safety profile in follicular lymphoma, the company said Monday.

Disclosing updated interim data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial, Mustang (MBIO) announced that the candidate, MB-106 led to high overall response (“ORR”) and complete response (“CR”) rates.

The CAR-T cells were administered as an infusion at one of 5 dose levels. Many patients received the therapy in an outpatient setting except for the first patient of each cohort who remained for overnight observation.

In 18 FL patients treated with MB-106, ORR and CR were 94% (17/18) and 78% (14/18), respectively, the company said, adding that 17% experienced a partial response (3/18) and 5% experienced disease progression (1/18).

Highlights of the findings include cytokine release syndrome in five patients: four patients with grade 1 and one patient with grade 2. Additionally, none of the patients experienced immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome.

Mustang Bio (MBIO) was founded by Fortress Biotech (FBIO) which continues to control the voting majority of its common stock.