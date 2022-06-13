Ivermectin doesn't lower hospitalization or death risk from COVID, study finds

Jun. 13, 2022 3:24 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), GILD, MRK, LLYAZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor27 Comments

The medicine ivermectin, being controversially proposed to treat Covid-19 in the pandemic

RapidEye/iStock via Getty Images

  • A placebo-controlled study of nearly 1600 individuals found that the antiparasitic medicine ivermectin does not lower the incidence of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
  • The results, published on medRxiv and yet to be peer reviewed, found that ivermectin taken for three days led to a shortening of symptoms of less than one day.
  • About half of the participants had received at least two COVID vaccine doses.
  • Researchers noted that subgroup analyses and the data suggest examining ivermectin in a higher dose and for a longer duration.
  • Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by the U.S. FDA as a COVID treatment.
  • Authorized or approved COVID treatments include Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Paxlovid, Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lagevrio (molnupiravir), Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Veklury (remdesivir), Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) bebtelovimab, and AstraZeneca's (AZN) Evusheld.
  • A study of 3.5K patients published in late March in the New England Journal of Medicine also found that ivermectin didn't lower hospitalization risk.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.