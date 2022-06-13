Ivermectin doesn't lower hospitalization or death risk from COVID, study finds
- A placebo-controlled study of nearly 1600 individuals found that the antiparasitic medicine ivermectin does not lower the incidence of hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
- The results, published on medRxiv and yet to be peer reviewed, found that ivermectin taken for three days led to a shortening of symptoms of less than one day.
- About half of the participants had received at least two COVID vaccine doses.
- Researchers noted that subgroup analyses and the data suggest examining ivermectin in a higher dose and for a longer duration.
- Ivermectin is not authorized or approved by the U.S. FDA as a COVID treatment.
- Authorized or approved COVID treatments include Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Paxlovid, Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Lagevrio (molnupiravir), Gilead Sciences' (NASDAQ:GILD) Veklury (remdesivir), Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) bebtelovimab, and AstraZeneca's (AZN) Evusheld.
- A study of 3.5K patients published in late March in the New England Journal of Medicine also found that ivermectin didn't lower hospitalization risk.