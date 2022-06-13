Eli Lilly wins FDA label expansion for Olumiant in hair-loss disorder

Jun. 13, 2022 3:31 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), INCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Eli Lilly and Company Research Laboratories. Lilly makes Medicines and Pharmaceuticals.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that the Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) received approval for Olumiant oral tablets as a treatment for adults with severe alopecia areata, a condition characterized by patchy baldness.
  • More than 300,000 Americans suffer from alopecia areata, the agency said, adding that the approval marks the first FDA approval of a systemic treatment for the condition.
  • “Today’s approval will help fulfill a significant unmet need for patients with severe alopecia areata,” remarked Kendall Marcus, director of the Division of Dermatology and Dentistry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
  • Olumiant, also known as baricitinib, belongs to a class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors. Eli Lilly (LLY) licensed the therapy from the original developer Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).
  • In 2018, the FDA approved it for certain adults with rheumatoid arthritis. Last month, the companies announced its U.S. approval to treat certain hospitalized adults with COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.