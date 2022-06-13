Eli Lilly wins FDA label expansion for Olumiant in hair-loss disorder
Jun. 13, 2022 3:31 PM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), INCYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that the Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) received approval for Olumiant oral tablets as a treatment for adults with severe alopecia areata, a condition characterized by patchy baldness.
- More than 300,000 Americans suffer from alopecia areata, the agency said, adding that the approval marks the first FDA approval of a systemic treatment for the condition.
- “Today’s approval will help fulfill a significant unmet need for patients with severe alopecia areata,” remarked Kendall Marcus, director of the Division of Dermatology and Dentistry in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.
- Olumiant, also known as baricitinib, belongs to a class of drugs known as JAK inhibitors. Eli Lilly (LLY) licensed the therapy from the original developer Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY).
- In 2018, the FDA approved it for certain adults with rheumatoid arthritis. Last month, the companies announced its U.S. approval to treat certain hospitalized adults with COVID-19.