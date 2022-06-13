Two of American Airlines’ (NASDAQ:AAL) regional carriers are raising pilot pay by 50% to shore up hiring amid a severe labor shortage.

The raises for pilots at Piedmont Airlines first year pilot pay will be upped to $90 an hour from $51 an hour. First-year captains, meanwhile, will be paid $146 an hour, up from $78 an hour.

“We want to grow this airline and we need pilots to do that,” CEO Eric Morgan said. “This deal will attract new first officers and the experienced captains we need for future opportunities, while also taking really good care of the pilots already flying for Piedmont.”

Texas-based Envoy Air also announced a new agreement that will raise salaries to be “higher than other non-American Airlines Group regional carriers, by 6% for Envoy First Officers and 10% for Envoy Captains.” The press release added that Envoy pilots will receive a Pilot Supply Premium of 50% added to their hourly rates as well as a slate of “quality of life” agreements.

Shares of American Airlines (AAL -10.2%) nonetheless declined sharply on Monday alongside a broader selloff in airlines and travel stocks.

