Copper's outlook is under threat from various risks that threaten to undermine the metal's prospects, including "the possibility of lower GDP or industrial production triggered by geopolitical risks, high inflation becoming more embedded in the economy, or the effects of COVID-19 lasting longer than anticipated," CRU Group's director of copper research and strategy Vanessa Davidson said Monday, as reported by Bloomberg.

Comex copper (HG1:COM) closed -2% at $4.21/lb after falling as much as 2.7% to $4.17, as commodities plunged alongside U.S. equities on worries that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes will plunge the economy into a recession; copper has slipped more than 4% YTD after surging more than 25% in each of the previous two years.

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) -8% in Monday's trading; also (TECK) -7.2%, (HBM) -7.4%, (SCCO) -3.8%.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (NYSEARCA:CPER), (JJC), (JJCTF)

But Davidson reportedly told a mining conference in Toronto that she remains optimistic about copper's long-term demand outlook due to its critical role in industries such as electric vehicles and clean energy technologies.

CRU's latest forecast calls for global copper demand to rise 2.1%/year to 28.5M metric tons by 2030, with copper usage from green energy expected to account for 20% of total consumption by 2040, up from just 2% in 2015.

However, analysts at RBC Capital said recently that they expect global copper supply will outpace demand over the next two years.