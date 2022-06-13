DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) fell 15.61% in Monday trading amid harsh selling up and down the market.

All 11 S&P sectors traded lower, with energy being the weakest. DraftKings (DKNG) is selling off with investors continuing to peel away from growth story stocks in favor of dividend-payers or names seen as defensive in an economic downturn. There is also some concern on DKNG specifically that consumers could cut back with discretionary spending on sports betting if the economy enters a recession late in 2022 or in 2023.

Shares of DKNG broke to a four-week low of $11.01 on the high-volume move. The 52-week trading range for DKNG is $9.77 to $64.58.