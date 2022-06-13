Oracle Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.16, revenue of $11.84B beats by $190M
Jun. 13, 2022 4:06 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Oracle press release (NYSE:ORCL): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beats by $0.16.
- Revenue of $11.84B (+5.4% Y/Y) beats by $190M.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $5.6 billion, up 3% in USD and up 8% in constant currency.
- Total Q4 Cloud Revenue $2.9 billion, up 19% in USD, up 22% in constant currency
- Infrastructure Cloud Revenue up 36% in USD, up 39% in constant currency
- Fusion ERP Cloud Revenue up 20% in USD, up 23% in constant currency
- NetSuite ERP Cloud Revenue up 27% in USD, up 30% in constant currency
- Shares +6.17%.