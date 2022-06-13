Medalist Diversified REIT buys North Carolina shopping center for $10M
Jun. 13, 2022 4:13 PM ETMedalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) said Monday its operating partnership Medalist Diversified Holdings purchased a community shopping center in Salisbury, North Carolina.
- The property - Salisbury Marketplace - was acquired from an unaffiliated seller for ~$10M.
- MDRR invested ~$3.3M of cash in Salisbury Marketplace, which is anchored by Food Lion, CitiTrends and Family Dollar.
- MDRR also completed a $18.6M financing transaction with Wells Fargo Bank for the acquisition of Salisbury Marketplace and to refinance mortgages on 2 existing properties - Lancer Center, a shopping center in Lancaster, South Carolina, and the Greenbrier Business Center in Chesapeake, Virginia.
- The financing deal also includes a $1.5M credit line, which MDRR will use to fund future acquisitions.
- "The acquisition of Salisbury Marketplace will immediately contribute to the company's cash flow," said MDRR CEO Thomas Messier.